Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.55. 23,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $197.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,097,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,076 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 55.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Loews Corp raised its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 91.6% in the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 5,903,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,862 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 567,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 272,308 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 308,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

