Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Golden Star Resources traded as low as C$3.49 and last traded at C$3.53, with a volume of 39080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$369.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$82.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

