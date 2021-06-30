Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Granite Construction from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE GVA opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.54. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $945.57 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

