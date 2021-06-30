Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.59 Million

Equities analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to report $14.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.16 million and the lowest is $12.90 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $10.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $61.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $69.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $70.23 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $77.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE:AJX traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 129,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,533. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $298.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 81.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

