Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

GHL stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,697. The stock has a market cap of $303.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.15 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 83.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 35,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $571,757.67. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,289 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,377,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 210,128 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 636,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 349,961 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 478,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 333,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 153,984 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.