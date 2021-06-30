GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 87.90%.
GreenPower Motor stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.42. 28,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.82 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.34. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $34.45.
In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $119,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,921.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GP. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GreenPower Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
