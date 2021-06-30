GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 87.90%.

GreenPower Motor stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.42. 28,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.82 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.34. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $119,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,921.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenPower Motor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of GreenPower Motor worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GP. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GreenPower Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.