GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 87.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%.
Shares of GreenPower Motor stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 27,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,851. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 16.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $409.51 million and a P/E ratio of -84.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.43. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $34.45.
In other GreenPower Motor news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $119,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,921.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GP shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
