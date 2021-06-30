GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 87.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 27,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,851. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 16.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $409.51 million and a P/E ratio of -84.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.43. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $34.45.

In other GreenPower Motor news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $119,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,921.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of GreenPower Motor worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GP shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

