Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPI traded up $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.43. 225,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,162. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $175.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,397 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $3,148,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.