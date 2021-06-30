GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.93% from the company’s previous close.

GTBP has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital began coverage on GT Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GT Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $15.83 on Monday. GT Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $334.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($3.35). As a group, equities analysts predict that GT Biopharma will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTBP. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $156,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. The company develops various immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and other CD33+ hematopoietic malignancies; GTB-C3550, a follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550; GTB-4550, a single-chain tri-specific single chain variable fragments (scFv) recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of PD-L1+ solid tumor cancers; and GTB-5550, a single-chain tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of B7H3+ solid tumor cancers.

