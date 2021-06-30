Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RPTX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

RPTX opened at $32.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.64. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $352,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,296,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,810 shares of company stock worth $12,224,949. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,485,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after buying an additional 223,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 184,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.