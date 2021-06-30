Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 58,806 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,806 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

