Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,493 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15,337.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8,066.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 175,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 172,950 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,302,000 after purchasing an additional 759,923 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $155.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.88.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

