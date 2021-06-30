Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,802 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,228,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 89,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $23,053,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,046 shares of company stock worth $4,014,147. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.