Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $176.85 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.45 and a 12-month high of $180.53. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.34.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.