Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 33,790 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,790 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYM. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 181,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 157,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 248.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 53,170 shares during the period.

NYSE BYM opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

