Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $125.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.18 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at $44,391,649.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 95,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $11,861,412.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,031 shares in the company, valued at $11,912,645.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 743,927 shares worth $81,674,053. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

