Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.60. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.