Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,566,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,203,000 after acquiring an additional 123,658 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 963,338 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

