Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 282,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 42,008 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Shares of NWL opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

