Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.87

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.87 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 2.98 ($0.04). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 2.99 ($0.04), with a volume of 9,809,405 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12.

About Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

