Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $86.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HAE. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.25.

NYSE HAE opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,495 shares of company stock worth $1,149,382. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

