Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HRSHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Haier Smart Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Haier Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Haier Smart Home in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Haier Smart Home stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Haier Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.99.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, household and commercial air-conditioners, purifiers, fresh air systems, electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, vacuum cleaners, POE water purifiers, POU water purifiers, water softening equipment, dishwashers, ovens, gas stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

