Hamilton Capital LLC Acquires 36 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Accenture by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 146,413 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.54. 13,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,396. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.55. The company has a market capitalization of $188.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

