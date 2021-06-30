Hamilton Capital LLC Has $75.11 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,363,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hamilton Capital LLC owned about 0.83% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $75,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.91. 9,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,659. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

