Hamilton Capital LLC Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Hamilton Capital LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 0.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,303,000. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at $346,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 70,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBIL remained flat at $$100.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.12. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.10 and a fifty-two week high of $100.51.

