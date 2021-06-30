Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ: HRMY) is one of 839 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Harmony Biosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harmony Biosciences and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Biosciences $159.74 million -$36.94 million 138.52 Harmony Biosciences Competitors $1.73 billion $125.42 million -3.19

Harmony Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Harmony Biosciences. Harmony Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of Harmony Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Harmony Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Harmony Biosciences Competitors -2,669.09% -175.18% -28.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Harmony Biosciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Harmony Biosciences Competitors 4636 17706 38970 768 2.58

Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 77.61%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.36%. Given Harmony Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Harmony Biosciences is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Harmony Biosciences beats its peers on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

