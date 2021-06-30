Haven Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.94 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $66.92 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 47.8% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.88 or 0.00011177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,748.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,135.37 or 0.06145206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $510.10 or 0.01467961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.80 or 0.00405211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00169079 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.46 or 0.00628698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00425553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.28 or 0.00360525 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 17,230,168 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.