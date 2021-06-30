HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,316 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $41,979,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 59,243 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

