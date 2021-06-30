HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPNT opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 36,977 shares of SiriusPoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $382,711.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,250. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

