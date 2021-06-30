HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,364 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.