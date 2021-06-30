Head-To-Head Analysis: CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) & Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) and Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CareMax and Healthcare Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareMax N/A N/A -$21.51 million N/A N/A Healthcare Services Group $1.76 billion 1.34 $98.68 million $1.32 23.97

Healthcare Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than CareMax.

Profitability

This table compares CareMax and Healthcare Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareMax N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Services Group 6.00% 21.85% 13.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of CareMax shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Healthcare Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CareMax and Healthcare Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareMax 0 0 0 0 N/A Healthcare Services Group 0 6 0 0 2.00

Healthcare Services Group has a consensus price target of $30.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.81%. Given Healthcare Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Services Group is more favorable than CareMax.

Summary

Healthcare Services Group beats CareMax on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client's facility. The Dietary segment provides food purchasing, meal preparation, and professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided its services to approximately 3,000 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

