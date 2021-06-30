Head to Head Comparison: Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) vs. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII)

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) and Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Services Group and Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Services Group $1.76 billion 1.34 $98.68 million $1.32 23.97 Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$13.61 million N/A N/A

Healthcare Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Healthcare Services Group and Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Services Group 0 6 0 0 2.00 Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 2 0 3.00

Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus price target of $30.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.81%. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.21%. Given Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than Healthcare Services Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Healthcare Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Services Group and Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Services Group 6.00% 21.85% 13.49% Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Healthcare Services Group beats Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client's facility. The Dietary segment provides food purchasing, meal preparation, and professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided its services to approximately 3,000 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

