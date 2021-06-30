Head-To-Head Contrast: Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) vs. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lloyds Banking Group N/A N/A N/A Australia and New Zealand Banking Group N/A N/A N/A

Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lloyds Banking Group and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lloyds Banking Group 1 5 10 0 2.56 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group pays out 118.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lloyds Banking Group $43.50 billion 1.04 $1.69 billion $0.12 21.25 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group $19.01 billion 3.14 $2.43 billion $0.90 23.39

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lloyds Banking Group. Lloyds Banking Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, and debt capital market services to small and medium-sized entities, corporates, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment offers life, home, and car insurance products; and pension, investment, and wealth management products and services. It also provides digital and mobile banking, and telephone services, as well as advisory services for savings, investments, and planning for retirement. The company offers its products and services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, Scottish Widows, MBNA, Schroders Personal Wealth, Black Horse, Lex Autolease, Birmingham Midshires, LDC, IWeb, and Agricultural Mortgage Corporation brands. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services. It also provides asset financing for medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups. The company's Institutional division offers documentary trade, supply chain and commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing services; loan syndication, loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services, as well as loan products; and risk management services on foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, commodities, and debt capital markets. It serves governments, and global institutional and corporate customers. The company's New Zealand division provides banking and wealth management services to consumer, and private banking and small business banking customers through its Internet and app-based digital solutions, network of branches, mortgage specialists, relationship managers, and contact centers; and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions for medium to large enterprises, agricultural business segments, and government and government-related entities. Its Pacific division offers various products and services that include retail products, and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions. This division serves retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

