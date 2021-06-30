Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Medallia were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $72,787.55. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 874,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,492,607.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $65,733.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 353,140 shares of company stock worth $10,864,456 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

MDLA opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

