Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $245,000 Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after buying an additional 356,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,724,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after buying an additional 227,931 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,002.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after buying an additional 121,989 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 729,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 72,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $124.75 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.97. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 176.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.63.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

