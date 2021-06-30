Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $478,000 Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,672 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in MarketAxess by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in MarketAxess by 445.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in MarketAxess by 33,882.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in MarketAxess by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $472.14 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.92.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

