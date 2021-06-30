Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $389,000 Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

