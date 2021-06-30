Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 90,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 56,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

OGS stock opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

