Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 29,299 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 80.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,299 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,939,000 after buying an additional 262,132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,841,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,089,000 after buying an additional 97,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,859,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,191,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,683,000 after buying an additional 155,410 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.75.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XEC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.