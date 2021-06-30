Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $317,000 Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP stock opened at $165.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.30. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.31 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.