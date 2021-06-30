HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.51 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.40.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $83.30 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

