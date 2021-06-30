Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the May 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:HTWSF remained flat at $$2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Helios Towers has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

