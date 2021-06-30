HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLE. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.75 ($64.41).

ETR:HLE opened at €58.96 ($69.36) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €54.09. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €34.36 ($40.42) and a 52 week high of €59.32 ($69.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of -15.37.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

