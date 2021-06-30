Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $104.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s previous close.

HES has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.17.

Shares of HES stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.44. 398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,963. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at $34,073,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Game Creek Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.9% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 234.7% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 352,140 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Hess by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 118,586 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Hess by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

