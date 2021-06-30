Highlander Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,078,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 105,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.47. 468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,504. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.59. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $732.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

In related news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $186,202.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,813.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

