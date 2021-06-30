Highlander Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Highlander Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,574,000 after buying an additional 680,862 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,551,000 after purchasing an additional 380,544 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,537 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,461,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,265,000 after purchasing an additional 816,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE:WPM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 46,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,344. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.