Highlander Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,310,043. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

