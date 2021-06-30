Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Highlander Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 1.6% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,643,000 after buying an additional 58,466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $794,592,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,216,000 after purchasing an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.46.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, reaching $305.33. 15,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.32. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $174.07 and a 12 month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.