Highlander Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Fort L.P. lifted its position in AutoZone by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,495.08. 2,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,892. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,447.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

