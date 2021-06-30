Highlander Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 102.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,062 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 28.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 101.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 80.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 63,723 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.1% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,403,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 183,686 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. 5,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,721. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

